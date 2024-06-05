Jake Gyllenhaal has his limits when it comes to sharing details about his relationship with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

When asked when he and Cadieu, 28, might tie the knot during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, June 5, Gyllenhaal, 43, replied, “I’m supposed to tell The Hollywood Reporter that? I’m not going to give you timing.”

Despite dodging the question about marriage, Gyllenhaal admitted that he has been prioritizing his personal life lately.

“I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me,” he said.

Related: Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu's Relationship Timeline A low-key kind of love! Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have kept their romance on the down-low — but they still seem to be going strong. Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship in December 2018 after they were spotted traveling together in London and Greece that summer. While their 16-year age difference may have caused […]

Gyllenhall and Cadieu met at a restaurant in New York City in 2018. Us Weekly confirmed their romance that December, and the pair have been going strong ever since. While the actor hasn’t shared when he plans to get married, he’s been candid about that being his goal.

“All I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is all I want,” he said during an October 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

Gyllenhaal also praised Cadieu during the interview, calling the model “such a good person” who doesn’t care much for the spotlight.

“That’s part of the reason why I just adore her. … Not at all the main reason, but you know, one of them,” he said. “I love her so much.”

Related: Jake Gyllenhaal's Dating History Jake Gyllenhaal has been lucky with the ladies in Hollywood. Take a look back at some of his past high-profile flames, including Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, Taylor Swift, and his current girlfriend Alyssa Miller.

Gyllenhaal keeps much of his relationship with Cadieu private, but he knows a thing or two about highly publicized romances. Fourteen years after he briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2010, Gyllenhaal is still a frequent subject in online Swiftie discourse, thanks in part to the singer’s 2012 song “All Too Well,” which was written about him.

Per THR, Gyllenhaal declined to discuss Swift, 34, during the sit-down. However, he did address his role in Swiftie lore during a February 2022 interview with Esquire when discussing the 2021 release of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

“It has nothing to do with me,” he said. “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

Gyllenhaal added that amid the buzz surrounding his past, he preferred to focus on the present.

“I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. … My life is wonderful,” he said. “I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”