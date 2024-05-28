Jake Paul seemingly reacted to the news that Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency weeks before their planned Netflix fight.

“You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes,” Paul, 27, wrote via X on Monday, May 27. “Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

Paul’s message hinted that he and Tyson, 57, still plan to face off in July despite speculation about Tyson’s health.

In Touch reported on Monday that Tyson suffered an in-flight medical emergency while traveling from Miami to Los Angeles. According to the outlet, paramedics boarded the plane after the flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens,” an eyewitness added.

After the incident, Tyson’s team told Us Weekly that the boxer is “doing great” following the health scare.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” Tyson’s rep shared in a statement to Us on Monday. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson and Paul are set to fight on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a bout that will air live via Netflix. The duo discussed the event in a press conference earlier this month.

“Mike wanted this to be a pro fight. He wants the war,” Paul said on May 13. “I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me.”

Tyson responded by complimenting his opponent before engaging in a little trash talk.

“I really like Jake a lot,” he said. “But once he’s in the ring he has to fight like his life depends on it — because it will.”

The fight will be sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), and a clear winner will be announced. Both Tyson and Paul will fight for eight two-minute rounds and wear 14-ounce gloves, but neither will wear headgear.

Tyson’s professional boxing career lasted from 1985 to 2005. Paul, meanwhile, began his boxing career in 2018 following his widespread success on social media.

Two years ago, Tyson made headlines for a different airplane incident. In April 2022, he allegedly punched a fellow passenger while flying from San Francisco to Florida. A video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson seemingly throwing punches at another man who was attempting to take selfies with him. The San Francisco Police Department responded to the scene and detained the passenger involved in the alleged altercation.

Weeks later, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office told the Associated Press they would not be pursuing charges against Tyson because of “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”