UPDATE — 5/27/24 at 11:01 a.m. ET:

Mike Tyson’s team told Us Weekly that he’s “doing great” following his recent medical emergency.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his rep shared in a statement to Us on Monday. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Original story continues below:

Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency while traveling from Miami to Los Angeles.

In Touch shared the news on Monday, May 27, that paramedics boarded the airplane after the flight landed at the Los Angeles International Airport.

“Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens,” an eyewitness told the publication.

Tyson, 57, is gearing up to fight influencer Jake Paul in a live event set to air via Netflix on July 20. Tyson and Paul, 27, will fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The duo came face-to-face during a press conference earlier this month, discussing the highly anticipated fight.

“Mike wanted this to be a pro fight. He wants the war. I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me,” Paul said on May 13. Tyson responded, complimenting Paul at first.

“I really like Jake a lot,” the legendary boxer hit back. “But once he’s in the ring he has to fight like his life depends on it — because it will.”

Their upcoming fight will be sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), and a clear winner will be announced. Both Tyson and Paul will fight for eight two-minute rounds and both wear 14-ounce gloves. They’ll both be without headgear.

Tyson’s professional boxing career lasted from 1985 to 2005, and he has been dubbed one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Paul, meanwhile, started his boxing career in 2018 following his widespread success on social media.

Since Tyson’s professional boxing career has come to an end, the former athlete has made a name for himself in various TV shows and movies — most notably, in the 2009 movie The Hangover.

In April 2022, Tyson made headlines for a different airplane situation. At the time, he allegedly punched a fellow passenger while flying from San Francisco to Florida. A video obtained by TMZ at the time showed Tyson apparently throwing punches at another man who was attempting to take selfies with the boxer. The San Francisco Police Department told the outlet at the time they responded to the scene, detaining the passenger involved in the alleged altercation.

Weeks later, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office announced they would not be pursuing charges against Tyson because of “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” a statement shared with the Associated Press said. “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”