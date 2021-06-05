Getting to know him! James Brolin opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 fun facts about himself — including his first celebrity crushes and what career he’d have if he weren’t an actor.

Scroll down to learn more about Sweet Tooth star, who married Barbra Streisand in 1998:

1. Breakfast is my favorite meal at any hour.

2. My favorite drive-thru [chains] are El Pollo Loco and In-N-Out burger. When I do stop, I bring home six orders.

3. In school, I ran the film projection department.

4. My first job was at a Hans Ohrt bicycle shop. I wiped the bikes down and cleaned the floors.

5. I don’t have a favorite holiday as every workday is my favorite.

6. I have a habit of creating messy rooms.

7. I wish Dr. Pepper wasn’t so sweet.

8. I’ve played [many instruments like] the trombone, saxophone and piano — and suck at all of them. I’ve got a great love of music but no brain to make it work.

9. I [enjoy] music that’s emotional and recognizable. For instance, my wife, Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are all clear and memorable with a promised longevity.

10. The first film that made my jaw drop was Rebel Without a Cause.

11. I’ve seen my wife in concert 41 times since I met her.

12. My favorite dog is an Australian Shepard.

13. I grew up reading every magazine available.

14. I love to cook but rarely do.

15. The [horror] movie The Thing and a surprise ride on a massive roller coaster at age 6 are the two things that have really scared me.

16. I collect celebrity mug shots. Not sure why, I think it keeps me in line.

17. I have been [a] still [life] photographer since my grandma gave me an old Brownie box camera when I was 10.

18. I bought my first cinema camera when I was 15 and started making films.

19. I used to spend a lot of time in the UCLA library, moving from subject to subject.

20. [If I weren’t an actor,] I’d be a linguist or in the music business.

21. My wonderful grandfather told me two calming statements when I was young: “They’ll always tell you the world’s coming to an end” and “It’s too late to buy real estate.” He added, “Neither one will ever be true.”

22. My teen crushes were Brigitte Bardot and Natalie Wood.

23. I have been a pilot ever since my first lesson at the Santa Monica Airport when I was 18!

24. I have been in four aircraft mishap accidents — none of [them were] my own doing.

25. I have never been starstruck.