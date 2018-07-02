She’s a “Woman in Love”! Barbra Streisand is celebrating two decades of married bliss with James Brolin, whom she wed on July 1, 1998, exactly two years after they met.

“Has it really been 22 years since our blind date @jamesbrolin_?” the 76-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo of the two of them attending the premiere of his son Josh Brolin’s film Sicario: Day of the Soldado. “Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X.”

Streisand opened up about her and the 77-year-old actor’s origin story in a 2016 interview with W. “My husband and I were set up on a blind date,” she told the magazine. “I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

Streisand was previously married to actor Elliott Gould and shares son Jason Gould with him. Brolin, meanwhile, was previously married to actress Jane Cameron Agee, mother of his sons Josh and Jess Brolin, and actress Jan Smithers, mother of his daughter Molly Elizabeth.

For his part, the Life in Pieces actor sung Streisand’s praises in an interview with KTLA this May. “We are better than ever,” he said. “We’re better than that first date 20 years ago.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!