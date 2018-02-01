There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is constantly serving up fashion and beauty goals whether it’s her constant glow, her day-to-day style, or her full glam looks for the red carpet. The “Amor, Amor, Amor” songstress sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, January 31 at the Guess Spring 2018 Celebration in L.A. to dish one what her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez likes to see her wearing, her favorite date night outfit and how Barbra Streisand inspired her signature glowing makeup look.