Us Weekly can confirm. Now a family of five! James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, have welcomed their third child together,can confirm.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world,” Corden tweeted on Tuesday, December 12. “Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice!” (Harry Styles hosted the show on Tuesday night.)

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

A rep for the 39-year-old Late Late Show host and actress confirmed in July that the pair were expecting their third bundle of joy. They are already parents of son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3. In September, Corden revealed the sex of the couple’s child to Extra’s Mario Lopez while appearing on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“She’ll be arriving Christmas – we’re very excited. It will be great, lovely,” the TV personality, who was also on hosting duty, gushed. “We’re having a little girl, it’s going to be terrific.”

Corden continued: “I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so it’s mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks. Because she’s gonna get hungry every seven minutes… It’s just I will face the wrath if she’s not fed.”

Corden and Carey tied the knot in September 2012. He opened up about their relationship during a Rolling Stone interview in August 2016. “I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don’t fall in love,” he said at the time.“If they do, it’s in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it’s not. It’s exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it.”

