James Franco Skips Critics’ Choice Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco won in the Best Actor category for his role in The Disaster Artist at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, January 11 — but he wasn’t there to accept the award. In fact, an onlooker tells Us Weekly that no one clapped when his name was announced.

The Freaks and Geeks alum, 39, skipped the star-studded event amid the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations made against him. (However, his sister-in-law Alison Brie, married to Dave Franco, was in attendance.) Just hours before the show, five women accused the actor of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior, which was published in The Los Angeles Times.

The actor’s attorney Michael Plonsker disputed the claims and directed the Times to Franco’s previous comments that he made during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it,” he told Colbert on Tuesday. “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

He’d go on to further tell his side in a sit-down with Seth Meyers, who was the host of the Golden Globes when Franco also took a win for his comedy.

“Like I said, there are stories that need to get out, people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story but I believe that these people have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that so much,” Franco said. “If I have to take a knock because I’m not gonna, you know, try and, you know, actively refute things then I will because I believe in it that much.”

