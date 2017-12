Amber Portwood Expecting Baby Boy (RADAR Online)

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Head to Church Together (Star Magazine)

Chris Pratt Takes Son Jack to Basketball Game (OK! Magazine)

James McAvoy Looks Buff for Upcoming ‘Glass’ Role (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!