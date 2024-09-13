Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

James McAvoy Recalls Meeting His Celebrity Crush Jennifer Aniston: ‘It Wasn’t Great’

By
James McAvoy Says Meeting Celeb Crush Jennifer Aniston 'Wasn’t Great’
James McAvoy Joy Malone/WireImage

James McAvoy got a bit tongue-tied when he met his celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston.

On the Wednesday, September 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Speak No Evil star, 45, recalled meeting Aniston at a party when he first moved to Los Angeles and said that it didn’t go well.

“I did meet her and it wasn’t great,” he said, quickly adding that it wasn’t “because she’s not great.”

Rather, the Scottish star found himself starstruck.

Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!

Related: Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes

“I was at a party when I was really young. I was like 22 in LA. And I met Lucy Liu and Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me. She was like, ‘Come meet my friends.’ There was a big circle of her friends and one of them happened to be Jennifer Aniston, and I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston,” McAvoy remembered.

He continued, “And just as [Liu] was like, ‘Hey guys, meet my new friend James’ … instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with and she went away. I was just left standing with all these people going, ‘Hey, what’s up, I’m new in town.’”

Making things more awkward, he said he turned to Aniston, 55, and said, “So you’re Jennifer Aniston and you’re in Friends.”

James McAvoy Says Meeting Celeb Crush Jennifer Aniston 'Wasn’t Great’
Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

McAvoy turned away from the camera for a moment to hide his embarrassment before adding, “It was rough. But she was lovely.”

The Atonement actor is far from the first person in Hollywood to fall for Aniston.

During the 2021 Friends reunion special, David Schwimmer recalled that he had a “major crush on Jen” while shooting the first season of the classic sitcom.

“It was reciprocated,” Aniston responded.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Friends Clothes Going on Auction
L-R: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Schwimmer detailed the nature of their relationship, insisting that it never went further than friendship. “I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he said. “We respected that.”

Jason-Momoa-More-Attentive-to-Lisa-Bonet

Related: Dream Come True! Stars Who Actually Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

Schwimmer and Aniston’s characters, Ross and Rachel, got together in Friends season 2, and Aniston said she had hoped to explore their real-life connection before making out on screen.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” said the actress. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

In this article

BAFTAs 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

james mcavoy
Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.