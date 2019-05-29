Celebs were out and about this week, from Jamie Chung taking a stylish trip to Italy, to Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart enjoying a movie date, to Frankie Delgado celebrating his birthday. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jamie Chung enjoyed a trip to Lake Como in celebration of Shopbop’s #SummerofShopbop campaign.

— Lena Hall enjoyed a microcurrent facial with Nichelle Temple at Inderma Studio in NYC.

— Jadakiss celebrated his birthday at 1OAK NYC and performed his hit songs for a packed crowd.

— Kathie Lee Gifford attended the newly renovated Carnival Sunrise for the ship’s naming ceremony.

— G-Eazy and his girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum celebrated KROST’s second semester collection at the brand’s new pop-up store in NYC.

— Rich The Kid stopped by Up&Down with Jay Critch to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend.

— Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Key attended a special screening of Ron Howard’s Pavarotti at iPic theaters in NYC.

— Emily Ratajkowski took her dog for a walk in NYC while wearing a leopard top by Andjela and jeans.

— Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart enjoyed Cinespia’s screening of Legally Blonde at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery presented by Amazon Studios.

— DJ Khaled attended a private dinner hosted by Beats by Dre and sponsored by CÎROC Summer Watermelon at TAO Downtown in NYC.

— Frankie Delgado celebrated his birthday with friends at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Shane West celebrated Memorial Day with friends at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

