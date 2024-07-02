Your account
Jamie Dornan Says He ‘Of Course’ Still Texts ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Costar Dakota Johnson

By
Jamie Dornan Says He and Fifty Shades Costar Dakota Johnson Still Text
Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson. Getty Images (2)

Jamie Dornan and his Fifty Shades of Grey costar Dakota Johnson still keep in touch after all these years.

“I was just texting with her a couple days ago,” Dornan, 42, told Metro at the Into Film Awards on Monday, July 1. “I think she’s London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks, so [I’m] trying to see her and [fiancé] Chris [Martin] for dinner.”

Dornan added he “of course” he still keeps in contact with Johnson, 34, with whom he starred in all three installments of the Fifty Shades franchise from 2015 to 2018.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Johnson told Vanity Fair in 2022 that “there was never a time” when she and Dornan “didn’t get along” while filming the movies.

“I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me,” Johnson revealed. “I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

She continued: “We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.’ Sam [Taylor-Johnson] didn’t come back to direct after the first movie, and, as a female, she had brought a softer perspective.”

Johnson noted that she and Dornan were “treated really well” during production and is “grateful” to be involved in the series.

Jamie Dornan Says He and Fifty Shades Costar Dakota Johnson Still Text
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in ‘Fifty Shades Freed.’ Universal Pictures/MovieStillDB.com

Dornan, for his part, denied the feud upon the first movie’s release in 2015. “Look, people are going to say that because it’s a story and people like to create a little bit of hype leading up to the film,” he explained to E! News at the time.

“It’s an obvious story to come up with, you know, if I was into the world of coming up with fake stories I’d maybe start to do that on a blog,” he added.

The former costars have had fun reminiscing on their work in the steamy series since wrapping the third film.

In 2020, Johnson was asked to choose between Dornan and his Fifty Shades character, Christian Grey, during the “Would You Rather?” segment on Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz.

During the episode, host Josh Horowitz asked Johnson whether she would prefer to join an erotic book club with Dornan or his fictional counterpart.

“Probably Jamie,” Johnson revealed. “He’s a lot funnier than Christian Grey.”

Dakota Johnson Says She Found Nepo Baby Debate to be Incredibly Annoying and Boring

Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan

