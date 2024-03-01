Jamie Dornan found his purpose when he became a father.

“It’s the thing I live for,” Dornan exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “It’s the best aspect of our lives.”

The actor and his wife, Amelia Warner, got married in April 2013 and welcomed their first daughter, Dulcie, that same year. Daughters Elva and Alberta were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” Dornan joked during a 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked about Warner’s third pregnancy. “But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. I may just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore.”

Keep scrolling for more of Dornan’s sweetest quotes about parenting and raising daughters:

October 2014

“I love fatherhood,” the 50 Shades of Grey star gushed to British Vogue. “These last couple of years have been quite something. But we’re enjoying it.”

February 2015

More than one year after welcoming Dulcie, Dornan was already certain that being a dad trumped any of his other roles.

“It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me, and to us. It’s an extremely joyful situation and every day seems to get better,” he told Australia’s News.com.au with a smile. “I know it’s my most important role in life.”

October 2018

While Warner was pregnant with Alberta, Dornan told Us that he was “very, very excited” to meet his third baby.

“I’m just as excited as I was the first two times,” he said.

January 2022

While Dornan loves his real-life family, he was initially wary about playing a dad on the big screen.

“In Belfast, I play a dad, and there was a moment when I read the script where I thought, I’m a young guy — I’m not ready to play a father,” he quipped to W magazine. “Mind you, in real life I do have a wife and three daughters, but my kids in Belfast are a bit older than my actual children. Then I realized that I was playing a version of [writer-director] Sir Kenneth Branagh’s dad, and I felt better. I also grew up in Belfast, and I wanted to make the city proud.”

March 2022

Dornan gave Warner and their daughters a sweet shout-out on International Women’s Day.

“I’m nothing but a pile of dust without this crew. 💚,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a family photo.

January 2024

“I want to be someone they feel they can trust and say anything to,” he told The Sunday Times of Dulcie, Elva and Alberta. “They seem to be very creative, cool, talented little people who are performers. Perfect little nepo babies!”

February 2024

During an appearance on the Today show, the Golden Globe nominee revealed that he doesn’t think he has what it takes to be a “boy dad” after raising his girls.

“It’s the best. I don’t know any other way,” Dornan told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “[I have] three girls, so I don’t know how I’d be as a boy dad or I’m not sure I could deal with the energy, I’m someone who has a lot of energy anyway and quite hyper often, so we wouldn’t cope with three hyper boys in the house.”

February 2024

Dornan’s kids have become prone to getting embarrassed by his presence.

“I’m in that sweet spot where they’re just starting to be embarrassed. … So, you lean into it quite a lot and make her even more embarrassed in a way,” he joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We’ll get through it. Our eldest is [in a] world-champion door slammer phase. So, actually, we haven’t done this yet but a guy’s coming to do it next week … of putting softeners around [the frame.] I’m going to set up a camera to get her first attempt at a door slam.”

Dornan still tries to impress his girls, telling host Seth Meyers that he reached out to producers about a voiceover role in the 2020 animated movie Trolls World Tour.

“I actually realize how, like, rash that sort of was to do that, but our kids were obsessed with the first Trolls movie constantly listening to Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in the car at all times to the point of, like, actual insanity,” he explained. “Universal was involved in those films and we made Fifty Shades with Universal, and so … I said, ‘Look I will do anything. Just put me in the second Trolls movie. I’ll walk on and I’ll sneeze, I don’t care.’”