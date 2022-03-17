Kiss them, they’re Irish! The Emerald Isle is the home of medieval castles, Guinness beer, good luck charms and some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities.

Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy all hail from Ireland and have made a name for themselves on the big and small screen worldwide. Music icon Bono got his start by playing gigs for his high school in Dublin, which is also where he met his now-wife, Ali Hewson.

“We were teenagers. We went to the same school, high school,” the U2 frontman said during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November 2016. “It just so happens it was this afternoon [in 1976] I walked her to her bus – isn’t that mad?”

While not all of Ireland’s hunky exports have found love in their native country, many of the celebrities from the country have been lucky in love.

The Mamma Mia! actor, for example, celebrated 20 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Smith in August 2021.

“Happy anniversary my darling Keely, my love forever grows with you…☘️❤️,” Brosnan wrote via Instagram at the time.

Dornan, for his part, has kept a lot of his personal life somewhat under wraps after marrying musician Amelia Warner in 2013. However, the Wild Mountain Thyme composer gave fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s home life during a January 2022 interview with The Times.

“I feel that we’re good at keeping things at a level of normality, and as long as we’re all together, it’s very simple for us,” Warner told the publication. “I’m definitely more comfortable on a dog-walk than being glammed up.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, who met his wife at a party in Los Angeles, often brings his loved ones along for his different projects. The duo, who share three children, like to relax whenever they aren’t on the road — and enjoy a little recreational swimming in the U.K.

“Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, we swam a lot over Christmas,” Warner added. “[Jamie] enjoys it, especially when he’s at home in Ireland, he’d jump in the sea with me — him and his sister, we all swam.”

Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd also has an L.A. bash to thank for his and wife Dawn O’Porter’s love story.

“She was throwing this party and hadn’t been in town that long,” the Boyle, Ireland, native told The Sun in August 2018, explaining that he first had to get her to accept his Facebook friend request. “She was worried nobody was going to turn up so on the day of the party she said, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Why don’t you come to the party?’ and then love blossomed.”

Scroll down to see which other Irish hunks found love and are off the market: