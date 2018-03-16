Everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s Day … right? These celebs think so. From actors to Olympians, Us Weekly rounded up your favorite celebrities and had them dish on their drink o’ choice for the holiday that celebrates green beer and the Emerald Isle. Watch the video above to see what Drew Barrymore, Gus Kenworthy, and more stars will be imbibing in on March 17.

Adam Rippon, Team USA

The Olympic figure skater is looking to celebrate his bronze medal this St. Patty’s Day: “My drink of choice is heavy liquor. Any kind. Jungle Juice. A Long Island. Just give me a bucket and a straw.”

Tom Schwartz, Vanderpump Rules

“A nice crispy cold, light beer, preferably green. And then accompanied by a nice shot of Jaeger with just a splash of Red Bull, not a Jaeger bomb. I know it’s a little fratty, but I like Jaeger,” the reality star admitted. “We have a complicated relationship and it’s turned on me a few times, but for the most part that’s my [choice.]”

In case that isn’t enough, Schwartz also expressed his love for tequila to Us. “I’m [also] into Reposado. I love tequila. I love it so much. I used to be a Reposado hater, but I’m on board now with Reposado.”

Katie Maloney Schwartz, Vanderpump Rules

“I’ve gotten a little bougie with my drinking. I really like a nice tequila,” the Sur staff member, who is better known to some as ‘Tequila Katie,’ said. “I go for the Cuervo de la Familia Reserva. Herradura Ultra. I drink it on ice, slow, pace myself.”

Olivia Culpo, Model

“For St. Patrick’s day, my drink of choice is tequila, why not!” the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model told Us.

Teddi Mellencamp, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you watched the Bravolebrity in her debut season of RHOBH, you know she’s not a drink snob. She told Us: “My drink of choice is green skinny margs!”

Dorit Kemsley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“I remember when I was younger they had green beer on St. Patrick’s Day – I was like, ‘What is this?!’” The Real Housewife keeps it classy for the holiday when most people go with a beer. “My go-to drink for St. Patrick’s Day is probably going to be champagne, celebrating. But of course, in a champagne glass!

Drew Barrymore, Actress

“I’m gonna be rockin’ my favorite beer – Coors Light!” the Santa Clarita Diet actress told Us. “I just don’t like craft beers.”

Gus Kenworthy, Team USA

“My go-to drink is a tequila soda, or maybe vodka soda. I’m gay, so it’s pretty typical,” the Olympic silver medalist said. “Maybe like a margarita, they can be green. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, maybe an Irish whiskey!”

Scheana Marie, Vanderpump Rules

“My drink of choice is a tall – not a double – but a tall Tito’s and soda with three lemons and a straw,” the reality stars told Us.

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

“This St. Patrick’s Day my drink of choice is always a vodka soda,” the Sur hostess revealed. “But, I’ll put a lime in it so there’s a little bit of green!”

