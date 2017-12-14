Happy Birthday, Jamie Foxx! The Grammy winner celebrated his 50th year on Wednesday, December 13, alongside girlfriend Katie Holmes, close friends and family.

The star-studded event, dubbed “25×2,” took place at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Before heading to the venue, Foxx spent time at The Highlight Room nearby with family and friends.

Holmes, 38, was spotted leaving the soiree in the same car as her beau after the evening’s festivities. The low-key couple, who have been quietly dating since March 2015, were joined by Foxx’s daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop.

The party’s decor was seemingly inspired by LIV nightclub in Miami.

As for the guest list? Ice Cube sang for attendees as they danced the night away. Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Mike Epps, Terrell Owens, Marlon Wayans, Anthony Anderson, Keyshia Cole, Smokey Robinson, Dougie Fresh, Too Short, Tank and more were also there to celebrate Foxx.

According to The Advertiser, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were also at the reception and DiCaprio, 43, hosted the afterparty at his Hollywood Hills pad, which went into the wee hours of the morning.

Foxx took to Instagram earlier on Wednesday to thank fans for the birthday wishes and express his gratitude to his family and friends who have always supported him.

#sagseason…..shoutout to all my sagittarius!!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!! Lets go! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🦊🦊🦊 A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

“I’m having a fantastic day,” the Sleepless actor said in a clip. “Just enjoying that, enjoying your people that surround you, enjoying their love. I’m sending that love right back. We’re about to have a good one tonight, about to turn up. Its about to be a two-day thing and I’m appreciative.”

