The hardest goodbye. Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, after revealing that she recently died at age 36.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” the Django Unchained actor, 52, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, October 26, alongside a slideshow of family photos. “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive.”

Foxx continued: “Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light. I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money. Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.”

The Just Mercy star’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and stepfather, George Dixon, welcomed DeOndra in September 1984. DeOndra was born with Down syndrome and began competing in the Special Olympics when she was in sixth grade. In 2009, she was honored as the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s first-ever Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award winner and she became an ambassador for the organization two years later. At the time, the Texas native described how her love for dance helped her move through the world with confidence and pride.

“I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer. My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammys!” she wrote in a blog post on the foundation’s website. “Lots of kids with Down syndrome never get a chance to shine or chase their dreams. Each one has something to offer and each one has a dream.”

While honoring his sister’s joyful legacy, Foxx admitted that his whole family was hurting — but would forever cherish DeOndra’s accomplishments and the time they spent with her.

“[Though] my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he wrote on Monday. “Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔.”