Jamie Foxx made his return to set for the first time since his health scare.

Foxx, 56, was spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, January 21, on the set of his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz. The twosome are starring in the Netflix action-comedy film Back in Action.

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, publicly announced that her father had been hospitalized in early April 2023 while filming in Atlanta. He was released from the hospital the next month.

The Django Unchained actor made his first public appearance post-health scare in December 2023 when accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said at the time. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t [walk on stage] six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

While Diaz, 51, acknowledged in December 2023 that there were “hiccups” during filming Back in Action, she noted they were all “natural” incidents.

“Nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end,” she said on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, referring to Jamie’s health scare. “And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Diaz shut down the “crazy rumors” that the costars had an ongoing feud on set.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Diaz continued that she had heard rumors that Jamie was “making everything miserable and that I was never gonna make another movie again because of him.”

The actress, who had put her career on a hiatus in 2014 to focus on her family life with husband Benji Madden and start an organic wine company, clarified that “everybody loves” Jamie, adding that he’s the “cheerleader” on set.

“When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk],’” Diaz said, explaining that the situation “just really made me angry.”

The pair had also previously shared the screen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and in 2014’s film adaptation of Annie.

“We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level,” Diaz gushed. “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”