Cameron Diaz is shutting down the “crazy” rumors that she and Jamie Foxx had an ongoing feud on the set of Back In Action.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time … You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Diaz, 51, said during a Tuesday, December 19, episode of Molly Sims‘ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

Specifically, the actress said she heard rumblings that Foxx, 56, was “making everything miserable and that I was never gonna make another movie again because of him.”

Back in Action marked Diaz’s return to the big screen after stepping back from acting in 2014 to focus on her family life and start her Avaline wine company. Diaz clarified that “everybody loves” Foxx, and he was the on-set “cheerleader.”

Related: Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind: Cameron Diaz, Michael Schoeffling and More Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Rick Moranis rose to stardom in Hollywood — only to leave their acting careers in the past. Diaz got her start with a role alongside Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask. The actress continued to find success with movies including My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About […]

While the rumors got under Diaz’s skin, they didn’t bother Foxx. “When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk],’” Diaz said, explaining that the whole situation “just really made me angry.”

This was far from the first time Diaz and Foxx have starred in a movie together. They shared the screen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and in the 2014 film adaptation of Annie.

“We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level,” Diaz gushed of Foxx. “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”

While Diaz acknowledged that there were “hiccups” during filming, all were “natural” incidents that weren’t beyond the ordinary. “Nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end,” she said, referencing Foxx’s health scare. “And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

Foxx was hospitalized in early April with an undisclosed illness while filming in Atlanta, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, publicly announced at the time. He was released from the hospital in May, and addressed the health scare via Instagram in July, telling fans that he went “to hell and back.”

Related: Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]

The Django Unchained actor made his first public appearance on December 4 to accept the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements. He opened up a bit about the “medical complication” that led to his lengthy health battle while on stage.

“I’ve been through some things,” Foxx told the crowd of fellow honorees and guests. “It’s crazy; I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”