Sharing his gratitude. Jamie Foxx returned to social media for the first time since suffering a medical emergency on April 11 that required hospitalization.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Oscar winner, 55, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 3. “Feeling blessed.” The Dreamgirls actor signed off his message with prayer hands, heart and fox emojis.

The short missive marked Foxx’s first public statement since news broke on April 12 that he had been hospitalized. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” read a statement at the time from the comedian’s daughter Corinne Foxx. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The Ray star shares Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline. He is also the father of Anelise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

One day after Corrine’s statement, a spokesperson for the Texas native told CNN that he had no further updates to share on Jamie’s condition. “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” Alan Nierob said on April 13.

The Horrible Bosses star was in the midst of production of Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. Last month, the Charlie’s Angels actress, 50, was spotted filming the upcoming movie with Jamie’s body double amid her costar’s absence from the set.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fox confirmed that Nick Cannon will fill in for Jamie as the host of the game show Beat Shazam while the “Unpredictable” singer recovers.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx,” the network said in a statement. “Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

After news of Jamie’s hospitalization made headlines, the White House Down actor received an outpouring of well-wishes from his friends and colleagues.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” Kerry Washington captioned an Instagram snap with her former Django Unchained costar in April. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside the Golden Globe winner on The Jamie Foxx Show in the late 1990s, also took to social media to offer her support. “J I love you so much !!!” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, wrote via Instagram last month. “I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers.”