In their prayers. Jamie Foxx received an outpouring of well-wishes after suffering an unknown medical emergency earlier this month.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” Kerry Washington captioned an Instagram snap with her former Django Unchained costar, 55, on Thursday, April 13. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

Washington’s message came one day after Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne, confirmed via social media that her dad “experienced a medical complication” on Tuesday, April 11.

The 29-year-old model shared a statement on behalf of his family on Wednesday, April 12, explaining that the Oscar winner “is already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Corinne, who works alongside her father on Fox’s Beat Shazam, concluded by telling Foxx’s fans for “privacy during this time.” The Ray star shared his oldest child with ex Connie Kline. He is also the father of 14-year-old daughter Anelise, whom he welcomed with ex Kristin Grannis in October 2008.

Shortly after news broke of Foxx’s hospitalization, some of the Texas native’s famous friends shared public messages of support.

LeBron James tweeted on Thursday, writing, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨.”

The Grammy winner’s former Jamie Foxx Show costar Garcelle Beauvais penned her own “appreciation post” for her longtime friend via Instagram on Thursday.

“J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, captioned a snap of the twosome from years past.

Viola Davis got in on the love train, sharing a photo via Instagram alongside her Law Abiding Citizen castmate. “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤,” she captioned the post on Thursday.

David Alan Grier — who worked with Foxx on In Living Color in the ‘90s and 2021’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — tweeted that he is “praying” that the White House Down star “get well soon.”

Ahead of his medical scare, Foxx was seen filming in the U.K. in March with Cameron Diaz after encouraging her to come out of retirement.

“@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action!” Diaz, 50, wrote via Instagram in June 2022 when casting for Netflix’s Back in Action was announced. “I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!” (The Charlie’s Angels actress stopped acting in 2018 to focus on her family. She and husband Benji Madden announced their daughter Raddix’s birth in January 2020 after welcoming her via surrogate.)

Foxx, for his part, gushed over reuniting with his Annie costar in August 2022. “Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it.”

Earlier this month, the twosome were spotted on set in Atlanta with costar Glenn Close. The trio were shooting scenes at a soccer game, per photos published by the Daily Mail on Monday, April 10. The following day, Foxx suffered his medical complication.