Jamie Foxx is the ultimate supporter of his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise — even when they’re not with him.

The Oscar winner welcomed his eldest child, Corinne, in February 1994 with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. The Django Unchained actor became a father for the second time when his daughter, Anelise, was born in October 2008. He shares his youngest child with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

Over the years, Foxx has reflected on being a girl dad, detailing what it is like to see his children grow up into young women.

“Your daughters are special, man. Your daughters are special. And as a father you want that person who is dating your daughter to know that there will quite possibly be a chance that they won’t survive life,” the Law Abiding Citizen star joked during an April 2021 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop.

Scroll down to relive Foxx’s sweetest moments with his two children: