Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten Are Married

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten have tied the knot!

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️ your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽 ,” Garcelle Beauvais wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 22. “Corinne you looked stunning.”

Alongside the sweet message, Beauvais, 57, shared several snaps from the nuptials, including one of Jamie, 56, walking Corinne, 30, down the aisle. In the pic, Jamie rested his hand over his chest as Corinne beamed. In another photo, the father-daughter duo shared a dance.

Corinne announced her engagement to Hooten in December 2023. “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside black-and-white photos of the pair embracing on the deck of a boat.

Jamie took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter at the time. “@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is … You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” he wrote, adding that he had “tears of joy” in his soul when Hooten told him of his plans to propose. “@corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too [sic]… can’t wait to walk you down that [aisle].”

He continued, “@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready 😭 #tearsofjoy.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Corinne shared that she had one wish for her upcoming day. “He’s so emotional,” Corinne told Access Hollywood in May of her dad. “Like, he can’t even talk about it without crying. I’m hoping he can get down the aisle without crying.”

After cohost Kit Hoover joked that she doesn’t think Jamie can hold back the tears, Corinne agreed. “I don’t think he’s going to make it, either!” she exclaimed. “He’s really excited, though.”

Corinne also gave a sneak peek of her wedding, sharing that she’s a “chill bride” while noting that both her parents haven’t been married before. “It’s very non-traditional, everyone’s doing this for the first time so we’re all just kind of figuring it out together,” she said.

Jamie shares Corinne with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. He’s also dad to daughter Anelise, whom he welcomed in 2008 with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.