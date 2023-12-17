Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, is engaged!

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” Corrine, 29, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 17, alongside black and white photos of her and fiancé Joe Hooten, including the pair embracing on the deck of a boat and a closer shot of her engagement ring.

Corrine and Hooten, who both attended University of Southern California, have been linked since 2018, per Page Six. The actress shared her first snap with Hooten in 2019, when the couple posed at a horse stable. “Spent the weekend with a couple of studs,” Corrine wrote at the time via Instagram.

The pair have been relatively private through the years, but they have offered some glimpses of their relationship including the couple gazing at one another while dressed in formal attire.

Jamie, 56, welcomed Corrine with his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline in February 1994. The Oscar winner became a father for a second time in October 2008, when he and ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis welcomed daughter Anelise.

This year has been full of ups and downs for the Foxx family. In April, Corrine announced that her father had been hospitalized after facing a “medical complication.” “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said in a statement at the time.

Earlier this month, the actor made his first public appearance since the news broke.

While accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latio and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles, Jamie thanked his sister and daughter for keeping the details of his condition underwraps. “I can only say that you need somebody like that in your corner,” he told the audience.

While remaining tight-lipped about the details of his condition, Jamie provided a health update via a candid Instagram video in July and credited Corrine, as well as his sister, for saving his life.

“To be honest with you, my sister Diedra Dixon and my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” he said at the time. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that members of his inner circle are worried about his return to work.

“Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned,” the insider told Us. “They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard.”