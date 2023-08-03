Jamie Foxx is on the mend since his hospitalization — but some members of his inner circle are worried about his return to work.

“Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard.”

According to the insider, Foxx’s inner circle has reminded him that his recovery is an ongoing process. “He’s lost a lot of weight, and it will take time for him to regain his physical strength, so they want him to go easy,” the source notes.

News broke in April that Foxx, 55, was in the hospital after experiencing a “medical complication.” His eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, opened up about the health scare via Instagram at the time, adding that Jamie was “already on his way to recovery.”

In late July, another source shared that Jamie is doing “really” well in his recovery journey. “Everything is now on the upswing. Jamie has a wonderful team surrounding him who’ve been so supportive. He’s just going to keep living his life.”

While Jamie has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his health scare, the actor took to social media last month to clarify some of the rumors surrounding his condition.

“You know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people saying what I got [and] some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine!” Jamie said in a July 22 Instagram video. “They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

The Oscar winner detailed that he “went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” explaining that the reason he didn’t keep fans updated was because “I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Jamie continued: “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Jamie went on to thank his loved ones for being by his side.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these,” Jamie, who also shares 14-year-old daughter Annalise with ex Kristin Grannis, said at the time.

In the lengthy video message, Jamie addressed his supporters who sent him well wishes.

“I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got,” he concluded. “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out. I want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good — and songs that I sing.”

