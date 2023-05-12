Back in action! Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that he is out of the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency last month.

The Beat Shazam cohost, 29, clarified the Oscar winner’s current condition via her Instagram Story on Friday, May 12, by sharing a post from RapTV claiming his loved ones were “preparing for the worst.” Corinne noted that was not the case, writing, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

In addition to thanking fans for their “prayers and support,” the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress went on to tease, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Last month, Corinne revealed that Jamie had been hospitalized following a “medical complication” in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the message continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

That same day, a spokesperson for the Soul star, Alan Nierob, told CNN that there was “nothing more” to share about his condition “than what was posted.”

The news came while Jamie — who also shares daughter Annalise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis — was in production on his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action, which will mark his costar Cameron Diaz’s return to acting since announcing her retirement in 2018.

Amid his hospitalization, Diaz, 50, was spotted filming alongside Jamie’s body double. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Charlie’s Angels star looked concerned while filming a scene with the stand-in outside what looked like a nightclub on April 17.

Several of the Ray star’s famous friends sent the actor well wishes following news of his condition. His Django Unchained costar Kerry Washington posted a “@iamjamiefoxx appreciation post” on April 13, which included a photo of them hugging. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

That same day, his former The Jamie Foxx Show costar Garcelle Beauvais shared her own “appreciation post” via Instagram. “J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote at the time.

LeBron James tweeted that he was sending his “thoughts and prayers to the heavens above” to the Grammy winner on April 14, adding, “Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨.” Viola Davis, for her part, captioned an Instagram snap of herself and her Law Abiding Citizen castmate, “We need you…. your light, your brilliance.”

Jamie broke his silence on the situation on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!!,” the Baby Driver star wrote via Instagram with prayer hands, heart and fox emojis. “Feeling blessed.”

Prior to his health scare, Jamie gushed about reuniting on screen with Diaz in August 2022. “Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his Annie costar. “We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it.”