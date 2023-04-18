The show goes on. Cameron Diaz was spotted filming Back in Action with Jamie Foxx’s body double amid her costar’s hospitalization for an unknown medical emergency.

Diaz, 50, wore pink glasses and a black sweat suit while on set with costar McKenna Roberts on Monday, April 17, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

In one snap, the Charlie’s Angels actress shared a laugh with the crew as she strolled through a sea of cars. A second photo showed Diaz looking concerned as she and Foxx’s body double walked outside what appeared to be a nightclub.

Diaz came out of retirement in 2022 to act alongside her former Annie costar, 55, in the upcoming Netflix project, which marks her first film role since 2014. The Mask star’s return to the Back in Action set came less than one week after production was temporarily paused on Wednesday, April 12, following Foxx’s hospitalization.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the Oscar winner’s eldest daughter, Corinne, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx — who shares Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline and daughter Anelise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis — was last seen shooting scenes with Diaz on April 10 in Atlanta. The following day, he was taken to the hospital for an unspecified medical emergency, which reportedly didn’t take place at work.

In the wake of the Ray actor’s medical scare, some of his former costars have shared their well-wishes and hopes for him to make a speedy recovery.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” Kerry Washington captioned an Instagram snap with her former Django Unchained costar on Thursday, April 13. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

Foxx’s Law Abiding Citizen castmate Viola Davis also penned a social media message on Thursday, writing, “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤.”

While the Dreamgirls actor’s loved ones haven’t given any updates on his condition, CNN reported on Friday, April 14, that doctors were “running tests” to figure out what happened.

The same outlet confirmed on Monday that Foxx was still under supervision at a Georgia hospital as his Back in Action colleagues continued to work. Production for the movie is reportedly expected to wrap later this week.

Us Weekly has reached out to Foxx’s rep for comment on his condition.