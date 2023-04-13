The Foxx family is asking for prayers for Jamie Foxx. The actor had a medical emergency on Tuesday, April 11.

Corinne Foxx released a statement on behalf of the Foxx family about the incident on Wednesday, April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx shares Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline. He is also the father of Anelise, 13, with ex Kristin Grannis.

A spokesman for Foxx subsequently told CNN on Thursday, April 13, that there was no further update to share.

“Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” Alan Nierob said.

Foxx has been in production on the Netflix film Back In Action. After encouraging Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement for the gig, the twosome were seen filming in the U.K. last month.

“Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her,” Foxx told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 about reuniting with his Annie costar on screen. “We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it.”

More recently, Daily Mail published photos from the set in Atlanta on Monday, April 11. Foxx and Diaz were joined by costar Glenn Close in the pics as they filmed scenes at a soccer game.

“I took the time, I met my husband, we got married, built our family, built our homes — all those things that take a lot of focus,” Diaz told Rachael Ray in September 2022 of her decision to step back from movies. “That’s still my priority. I wasn’t certain at the time whether I could do both, [but] it just turned out that at this point in time, it’s a really nice thing for my family.”

The Something About Mary star married Benji Madden in 2015 and they announced in January 2020 that they had welcomed a daughter named Raddix.