Jamie Foxx is recuperating from his recent health scare and shared an update on his prognosis.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that’s prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx, 55, said in a Saturday, July 22, Instagram video. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

He continued: “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

News broke in April that the Ray star had been hospitalized after experiencing a “medical complication.” Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed his health scare via Instagram at the time, noting that he was “already on his way to recovery.”

While neither Jamie nor Corinne, 29, have revealed his illness, he explained on Saturday that his sister, Deidra Dixon, his firstborn — whom he shares with ex Connie Kline — and his doctors had “saved my life.”

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these,” Jamie — who is also a father to 14-year-old daughter Annalise, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis — continued. “You know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people saying what I got [and] some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine!”

He added: “They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Jamie concluded his emotional video message with a note to his supporters.

“I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got,” he tearfully said. “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out. I want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good — and songs that I sing.”

The comedian was released from the hospital in May and has since been on the mend.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that Jamie has a “huge support system around him” to make sure “he doesn’t take on too much” too soon.

Several of the Oscar winner’s celebrity pals took to his Instagram comments on Saturday to share their support for his continued recovery.

“I’m gonna bear hug the f—k outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️,” Dwayne Johnson replied before the likes of Justin Timberlake, Will Smith and LL Cool J similarly shared their well wishes.

Corinne, for her part, added: “I love you Dad ❤️.”