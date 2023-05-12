A true ladies’ man! Jamie Foxx has been linked to multiple A-listers throughout his career — and had children with two of his loves.

The Oscar winner became a parent in February 1994 when his and Connie Kline’s daughter, Corinne, was born. He later welcomed daughter Anelise in October 2008 with on-again, off-again girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

The father of two’s most high-profile romance was his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. Us Weekly broke the news in March 2015 that the Day Shift star and the Dawson’s Creek alum had been secretly dating for two years.

The following year, the couple celebrated Holmes’ 38th birthday together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “They’re very serious,” a source told Us in January 2017 after the pair jetted off to Miami to ring in the New Year.

Foxx, for his part, got real in June 2017 about the hardships of dating as an older man.

“It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger,” he explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful.”

The Dreamgirls actor added: “When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease.”

Us exclusively confirmed in August 2019 that Foxx and Holmes quietly split earlier that year. The Django Unchained star was then linked to multiple women, including Kate Beckinsale.

The Pearl Harbor actress, however, quickly denied that she and Foxx were anything more than just friends after they attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Ambassadors party in November 2019.

“Lads night at #hfpa party,” Beckinsale captioned a series of snaps at the time with Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, Jonathan Voluck and Foxx. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them.”

She quipped: “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

While the Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! alum’s love life has continued be a topic of conversation, Foxx made it clear in October 2021 that the “cookie cutter” lifestyle that includes a wife isn’t on his dream board.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop at the time, noting that marriage doesn’t always help families stick together.

The Act Like You Got Some Sense author further explained that his dynamic with his two girls has improved as they’ve grown up. “We actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love,” Foxx added.

