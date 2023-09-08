Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are getting more serious as he recovers from his recent health scare.

“Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible.”

The insider noted that Foxx, 55, and Huckstepp have been “dating for a little over a year now” and are getting “fairly serious.”

“They’ve told one another they love each other, and they have an amazing time whenever they’re together,” the source revealed. “Alyce has a great sense of humor so she’s able to keep up with Jamie. They have a very playful banter and she keeps him on his toes which he loves.”

Related: Jamie Foxx’s Dating History: His A-List Romances, Rumored Flings Jamie Foxx has been linked to multiple A-listers throughout his career — and had children with two of his loves. The Oscar winner became a parent in February 1994 when his and Connie Kline’s daughter, Corinne, was born. He later welcomed daughter Anelise in October 2008 with on-again, off-again girlfriend Kristin Grannis. The father of […]

Earlier this week, the couple were spotted on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, September 4, Foxx and Huckstepp both sported black sweat suits featuring white graphics as they held hands while at the tropical destination over Labor Day weekend.

The getaway came four months after the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed in April that her dad was in the hospital after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication.” (Jamie shares Corinne, 29, with ex-wife Connie Klein, and is also father of daughter Anelise, 14, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.)

While Jamie hasn’t shared details about his condition, he has opened up about the scary incident — and how he wasn’t sure if he was going to survive it.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Jamie Foxx Through the Years: 'In Living Color' and Beyond A multitalented star! Jamie Foxx got his start in sketch comedy before becoming an Oscar-winning actor. Foxx began playing the piano at a young age, going on to perform and lead the choir at New Hope Baptist Church in his hometown of Terrell, Texas. As a teenager, he excelled in basketball and football before choosing […]

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie confessed in a July Instagram video. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Meanwhile, Jamie’s loved ones were relieved that he was on the bend, but still had some concerns about his health. “Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned,” another source exclusively told Us in August. “They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard.”