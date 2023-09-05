Jamie Foxx is recuperating while on vacation with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

The duo were spotted in color-coordinated ensembles in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over Labor Day weekend, per photos published by Page Six on Monday, September 4. Foxx, 55, and Huckstepp — whom Us Weekly confirms are dating — held hands in one of the images, both wearing black sweat suits featuring white graphics. The couple, who also teamed their looks with beach hats in their hands and sunglasses to shade their view, later changed into more beach-friendly attire, with Foxx — sporting a shaved head and goatee — ditching his hoodie for a white tee and Huckstepp rocking a low-cut, white crop top and black shorts.

The pair’s Mexican getaway comes four months after the actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed in April that her dad was in the hospital after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication.” (Jamie, who shares Corinne, 29, with ex-wife Connie Klein, is also father of daughter Anelise, 14, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.)

Though Jamie has not gone into detail about his diagnosis, he opened up about the harrowing incident in July, explaining the reason he hadn’t been updating fans on his condition was because “I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he shared. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

One month later, the Ray actor revealed that he was “finally startin to feel like myself again,” he shared via Instagram in August.

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light,” Jamie penned. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. I have a lot of people to thank. [You] just don’t know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally and if you didn’t know, GOD IS GOOD all day every day.”

Jamie’s loved ones, meanwhile, are “relieved to see him back on his feet,” a source exclusively told Us that same month, noting that some of his closest confidants “are concerned” he’s moving a bit too fast. “They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard,” the insider added.

Jamie — who was reportedly spotted packing on the PDA with Huckstepp in May 2022 while aboard a yacht in Cannes — also famously dated Katie Holmes, whom he was in a relationship with from 2013 to 2019.