Jamie Foxx is on the mend after his health scare earlier this year, and he’s grateful for his recovery.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin to feel like myself,” Foxx, 55, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 16. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light. I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. I have a lot of people to thank. [You] just don’t know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally and if you didn’t know, GOD IS GOOD all day every day.”

The Strays star included five photos of himself from his tropical vacation, in which he sported a loose shirt, a knit bucket hat and an oversized pair of sunglasses. Foxx also held onto a pair of red Crocs in the snaps. He completed his social media note with “I’m Back and I’m Better” and “No Bad Days” hashtags.

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed in April that her father had been hospitalized following a “medical complication.” In Corinne’s Instagram note, she claimed that Jamie was “already on his way to recovery.”

Neither Jamie nor his 29-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline, have publicly shared his diagnosis.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie later said in a July Instagram video. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

At the time, Jamie — who also shares daughter Annalise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis — praised his doctors, his children and his sister, Deidra Dixon, for saving his life.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these,” Jamie gushed in his social media video. “You know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people saying what I got [and] some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine! They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Jamie’s inner circle are “relieved” to “see him back on his feet” after the health scare. “They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard,” the insider said. “He’s lost a lot of weight, and it will take time for him to regain his physical strength, so they want him to go easy.”