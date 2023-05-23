Mike Tyson Claims Jamie Foxx-s Mysterious Health Emergency Was a Stroke

Health update? Mike Tyson claimed that Jamie Foxx’s recent medical emergency was a stroke.

“He’s not feeling well,” the former professional boxer, 56, said of Foxx, 55, during an appearance on the “PDB Podcast” last week. “They said [it was] a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.” Us Weekly has reached out to the Ray star’s reps for comment.

Tyson and Foxx have been friends for decades. “I started hanging out with Mike Tyson at 21 years old,” the Oscar winner said during a January 2017 interview with Screen Rant.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on behalf of the Foxx family last month revealing that her father had experienced “a medical complication,” but didn’t provide further details. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read.

On May 3, the Dreamgirls actor took to Instagram to address his fans for the first time since his health scare. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed, ” he wrote alongside prayer hands, heart and fox emojis. On May 12, Corinne, 29, shared a positive update about her father’s recovery.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress also teased, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” Days later, the duo’s music game show, We Are Family, was announced. The series is slated to premiere on Fox in 2024.

The initial news of Jamie’s medical crisis came when the Texas native — who shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and daughter Annalise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis — was in production on his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action. The flick will mark his costar Cameron Diaz’s return to acting since announcing her retirement in 2018.

Amid the Collateral actor’s hospitalization, Diaz, 50, was spotted filming alongside Jamie’s body double. In August 2022, the “Blame It” musician gushed about reuniting with his Annie costar for the upcoming film.

“Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So, we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it.”

Jamie announced the There’s Something About Mary actress’ return to the silver screen via Twitter in August 2022, sharing audio from a three-way phone call between them and Tom Brady.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to unretire,” Brady, 45, said in the clip. The former quarterback walked back his own NFL retirement announcement in March 2022 and proceeded to play for one more season.

Diaz subsequently confirmed the news via her Instagram Story, writing, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”