Jamie Foxx is on the mend after an undisclosed “medical complication” left him hospitalized in April.

“Jamie’s recovery is going really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Everything is now on the upswing.”

Foxx, 55, is “going to keep living his life” after his harrowing health scare, the insider says. “He’s on to the next chapter and appreciative of what happened to him, but he’s not going to let it limit what he’s doing on a daily basis. He’s the type of person to do what he wants to do. It’s mind over matter. When he feels ready to do something, he will do it. He decides for himself when he’s ready.”

In April, Foxx’s family released a statement revealing that the Oscar winner was rushed to the hospital after suffering a “medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the message continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

One month later, Corinne, 29, gave a hopeful update on her dad’s progress.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Foxx, for his part, gave fans a look inside his recovery process on Saturday, July 22.

“I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” he told fans in a lengthy Instagram post. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

After thanking his fans, friends and family — including Corinne, with whom he has worked with on multiple projects — Foxx explained why there were so few updates on his condition during and after his hospitalization.

“To be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

As Foxx continues to heal, “he has a wonderful team surrounding him who have been so supportive. But also have kept him very protected,” the source exclusively tells Us, adding that Foxx’s support system isn’t “worried about him doing too much after such an ordeal.”