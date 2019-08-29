



The party must go on! Jamie Foxx attended his sister Deidra Dixon’s birthday celebration in the early hours of Thursday, August 29, after his split from Katie Holmes.

The Oscar winner, 51, arrived at at the four-star hotel Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills at midnight and headed straight to the VIP section, where he hugged and high-fived guests. He was joined by two men and a mystery blonde woman.

As employees brought over tequila and Belvedere vodka, “Jamie stood to the side, taking photos with an old-school camera,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Foxx sat down next to Dixon and chatted with her as she sipped a cocktail. Around the same time, Leah Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan, and his salsa band started playing music for the crowd.

“They brought out more bottles and sparklers and everyone crowded around Deidra to take videos and photos,” the onlooker says. “Jamie was on the outside of the circle, holding one of the light sparklers in one hand and filming on his camera in the other.”

Pagan, 51, called out the Beat Shazam host on the microphone to ask him to come on stage. Foxx initially laughed off the request, but he eventually joined the singer.

“Jamie got on stage and riled everyone up. He started singing in Spanish,” the eyewitness tells Us. “People in the crowd swarmed around the stage and took videos of him.”

Pagan then beckoned Foxx over to the piano, where they started singing together. The Grammy winner launched into a salsa mix of his 2009 hit “Blame It” before playing a guitar.

“He was having a good time and loving performing,” the onlooker says. “He said, ‘Shout-out to all my Virgos in the house. Happy birthday! I want to give a special shout-out to my sister. She’s a Leo, but we didn’t get to celebrate at the time. She does all the hair on the Marvel films, Black Panther. Deidra, we love you, baby! I love you with everything! Thank you, Hollywood!’”

As the band continued to play, Foxx jumped around on stage before returning to his VIP seat near former 106 & Park host Terrence J. He then danced to “Gold Digger,” his 2005 single with Kanye West, while taking a selfie video on his camera.

The Ray star exited the venue just before 1 a.m. He sat down in the passenger seat of a red Lamborghini as two blonde women, including the one he arrived with, climbed in the back of the car.

Foxx’s night out came less than two weeks after Us confirmed that Holmes, 40, had quietly ended their six-year relationship in May. The actor has since been spotted out and about with up-and-coming singer Sela Vave, though he has denied that they are dating.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

