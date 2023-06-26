Jamie Foxx‘s former costar Porscha Coleman shared an update on the actor’s health more than two months after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well,” Coleman, 37, told Entertainment Tonight at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25. “I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Coleman starred alongside Foxx, 55, in the 2021 Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The actress went on to say that she’s not surprised her colleague has kept his condition close to the vest, noting that he’s always valued his privacy.

“If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low,” Coleman said. “Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Earlier this year, the Oscar winner’s daughter Corinne, 29, revealed that her father was hospitalized after a medical emergency. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said in a statement on April 12. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline. He also shares daughter Anelise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

One month after announcing Foxx’s hospitalization, Corinne revealed that her father had been home “for weeks” amid reports that his health was deteriorating. “In fact he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she wrote via Instagram on May 12.

Days earlier, Foxx told his Instagram followers that he appreciated “all the love” that flowed in after his health news made headlines. “Feeling blessed he added.”

Foxx and his loved ones still haven’t disclosed what the “complication” was, but earlier this month, his rep denied an unsubstantiated viral claim that Foxx was left “partially paralyzed and blind” because of the COVID-19 vaccine. The rep said the rumor was “completely inaccurate” in a statement to NBC News.

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in production on the upcoming movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close. In the days following Foxx’s medical emergency, Diaz, 50, was spotted filming the project with Foxx’s body double.