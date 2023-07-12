Jamie Foxx still has some recuperating to do after his recent health scare.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Foxx, 55, “has a huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.” Although the Oscar winner is continuing to lay low while recuperating, the source notes that Foxx is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”

Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on behalf of her family in April revealing that the actor had suffered from a “medical complication.” She noted at the time that her dad was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Weeks later, Jamie — who shares Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline as well as daughter Annalise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis — spoke out for the first time since his hospitalization. “”Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote via Instagram in May. “Feeling blessed.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Although details of Foxx’s medical complication have not been disclosed, Mike Tyson claimed it was “a stroke” during a May appearance on the “PDB podcast.” “He’s not feeling well,” the former boxer, 57, said of his longtime friend at the time.

Porsche Coleman, for her part, who starred alongside Foxx in the 2021 Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, told Entertainment Tonight last month that fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor needn’t worry too much about him.

“If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it,” Coleman, 38, said. “He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Days after Foxx’s hospitalization made headlines in April, Cameron Diaz was spotted shooting the pair’s upcoming film, Back in Action, with Foxx’s body double. Filming for the action-comedy film wrapped later that month.

The forthcoming film isn’t the only project Jamie has in the works. He and Corinne are slated to host a music game show titled We Are Family, which will premiere on Fox in 2024.

“WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024!🎶👨‍👧🪩 The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show! 🦊📺,” Corinne wrote via Instagram in May.