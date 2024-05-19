Corinne Foxx has one wish for her upcoming wedding day — and it involves her dad, Jamie Foxx.

“He’s so emotional,” Corinne, 30, told Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Saturday, May 18. “Like, he can’t even talk about it without crying. I’m hoping he can get down the aisle without crying.”

Hoover, 53, noted that she doesn’t think Jamie, 56, can hold back the tears, to which Corrine agreed. “I don’t think he’s going to make it, either!” Corinne exclaimed. “He’s really excited, though.”

Corinne added that a few of Jamie’s suggestions for her and fiancé Joe Hooten’s big day had been “a little odd.”

“He wanted my fiancé to come in on a horse. He was like, ‘I’m going to teach the horse how to bend down.’ My fiancé is 6 [feet] 5 [inches]. I’m like, ‘This man shouldn’t be on a horse!” she said. “So he wants it over the top, and I’m trying to scale it back.”

Corinne added that she’s a “chill bride,” noting that both of her parents haven’t been married before. (Jamie shares Corinne with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline.)

“It’s very non-traditional, everyone’s doing this for the first time so we’re all just kind of figuring it out together,” she said.

Corinne also discussed her engagement to Hooten, calling the moment “really beautiful” — even though she had an inkling he might pop the question.

“I feel like all women, you kind of know,” she said. “They start acting weird that day and they get a little nervous. They’re like, ‘This is the best day ever.’ I’m like, ‘Why? It’s a Wednesday. Is this the best day ever?’”

Corinne praised Hooten for getting her family involved in the engagement. “So my dad was on FaceTime hiding in a bush. My mom got cupcakes,” she said. “So everyone was included.”

Corinne announced her engagement in December 2023 alongside black and white photos of her and Hooten embracing on the deck of a boat. “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Jamie, for his part, took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple. “@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is … You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” he wrote, adding that he had “tears of joy” in his soul when Hooten informed him of his intention to propose. “@corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that [aisle].”

He also made a nod to his emotional side, writing, “@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready 😭 #tearsofjoy.”

Corinne and Hooten, who both attended the University of Southern California, have been linked since 2018, per Page Six.