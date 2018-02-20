Jamie’s got jokes! Just one day after he walked off an ESPN interview when asked about his romance with Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx teases that he gave up Caucasian women for the rest of the month.

TMZ caught up with the 50-year-old Baby Driver actor as he was leaving the NBA All-Star basketball tournament “Chacha The Wave” party on Saturday, February 17, in Thousand Oaks, California.

He quickly stopped to talk to a photographer and when the photog told him to “do your thing,” he responded: “It’s Black History Month. That’s what I’m saying. No white girls until March 1st,” before driving away.

The comment came less than 24 hours after Foxx abruptly walked off a live SportsCenter interview on Friday, February 16, before the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. After ESPN’s Michael Smith asked him about his Valentine’s Day basketball date with his 39-year-old girlfriend, Foxx simply smirked, took off his headset and walked away from the camera.

As previously reported, the musician and the Dawson’s Creek alum — who have played coy about their five year relationship — spent the holiday at a basketball court in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 14.

“They were really happy,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of their date. “Katie was dancing as they walked in and Jamie was laughing. They seem really at ease and truly enjoying each other.”

Us Weekly broke the news in 2013 that Foxx and Holmes were dating. The couple — who have never confirmed their relationship — were not spotted together in public until September 2017 when they were seen holding hands on a beach in Malibu.

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 and the two share an 11-year-old daughter Suri. Foxx, however, has never been married, but has two daughters, Corinne, 23, and Annalise, 7, from previous relationships.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!