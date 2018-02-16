Jamie Foxx does not want to talk about Katie Holmes — or playing basketball with her. The actor walked off SportsCenter after the interviewer asked him about his longtime girlfriend.

“I know you prepared because I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?” ESPN’s Michael Smith asked Foxx live on SportsCenter Friday, February 16, according to the broadcast obtained by TMZ.

The musician, 50, smirked and immediately took off his headset. He then got up, took his mic off and walked away from the camera, toward the court. (Foxx is set to play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday.)

As previously reported, Foxx and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, did indeed play basketball on Wednesday, February 14. The pair, who have been quietly dating for nearly five years, were seen at a basketball court in Calabasas on the holiday.

“They were really happy,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of their date. “Katie was dancing as they walked in and Jamie was laughing. They seem really at ease and truly enjoying each other.”

While the discrete duo have never publicly commented on their relationship, Us broke the news in 2013 that they were dating. Foxx and Holmes were not spotted together in public until September 2017 when they were seen holding hands on a beach in Malibu.

“They’d both been in public relationships before,” a Foxx pal told Us in January. “They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Suri, from 2006 to 2012. Foxx, for his part, has never been married, but has two daughters, Corinne, 23, and Annalise, 7, from previous relationships.

