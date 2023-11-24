Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson dated off and on before they tied the knot in 2014.

When Watson first met Jamie Lynn in 2010 he confessed had no idea that she was an actress — or the little sister of pop star Britney Spears.

“I’m just a normal guy with a normal job,” Watson revealed during the 2016 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. “I did not know about the family. I didn’t know she had a TV show. I didn’t know anything about her.“

As their connection grew, Watson was introduced to Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge. Four years after exchanging vows, the duo expanded their family with daughter Ivey.

Keep scrolling to see Jamie Lynn and Watson’s relationship timeline:

2010

Jamie Lynn met Watson through mutual friends shortly after she split from Aldridge. At the time, Jamie Lynn was a single mom to her and Aldridge’s daughter, Maddie.

2013

After dating off and on for three years, Watson proposed to the Zoey 101 alum.

“Guesssss what??????” Jamie Lynn captioned a March 2012 photo of her and Watson showing off her engagement ring. “#Hedidgood,” she added.

2014

The couple wed in New Orleans.

2016

During the TLC special, Watson opened up about the moment he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Jamie Lynn.

“I knew I wanted to marry [Jamie Lynn] when basically I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her,” he gushed. “And I couldn’t not be a part of her or Maddie’s life.”

2018

After four years of marriage, Jamie Lynn and Watson welcomed daughter Ivey.

2021

When Britney spoke out about her conservatorship battle for the first time in court, Watson defended his wife and her family for wanting what was best for the singer.

“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” Watson said to the New York Post. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

March 2022

Jamie Lynn shared a heartfelt message for her husband on their eighth wedding anniversary.

“I was an 18-year-old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then I ever had before, and his never-changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life,” she penned. “Maybe, it was just because he was 10 years older, and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that’s what being in love is suppose to feel like, just feeling at peace.”

She continued: “Who knows though, I am definitely not an expert, but I do feel lucky to have found that with my husband, even on the days I hate him. Happy 8 years of marriage to us, also we still need to go on our honeymoon🤍.”

March 2023

The twosome celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. In honor of the milestone, the Nickelodeon actress shared a series of throwback photos. “n•i•n•e 🤍 3•14•14,” she captioned the slideshow.

July 2023

Jamie Lynn shared a series of photos from her and Watson’s tropical vacation. “Good times were had🌴🌊☀️👙🏖️🐚🤙🏻,” she wrote via Instagram.