Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner say they are “trying our best to stay positive” after their second miscarriage in four months.

The Bachelor alum, 32, posted a black-and-white photo on Saturday, January 11, that showed her and her husband, 35, embracing as they sat on a bed a day after she revealed that she had suffered a “failed miscarriage” at 10 weeks and opted to take medication to make her body expel the baby rather than go through a D&C.

“I think the worst of it is finally over … Around 7pm I began getting the most sharp, excruciating pains all throughout my belly and my back,” Otis wrote, adding that the couple’s daughter, Henley Grace, 16 months, slept “angelically” through the night. “Almost like she knew mama and dada were sad and in pain and needed a night.”

Otis, who suffered an early miscarriage due to a chemical pregnancy last September before announcing her pregnancy in December, previously miscarried a boy named Johnathan in 2016.

“We’re trying our best to stay positive,” she wrote on Saturday, adding that Hehner had been right by her side throughout the day and night. “We’ve made it through this before – RIP our sweet angel baby, Johnathan – and we will make it through this too. I guess our little Johnny wanted a little brother or sister to play with up in heaven.”

She ended the heartbreaking post by thanking her followers for their support.

“The love you are sending our way is palpable,” she wrote in conclusion. “We appreciate each and every one of you. We love you guys and are so thankful to know you are thinking of us and praying for us right now. It means more than you’ll ever know.”

