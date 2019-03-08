Jan-Michael Vincent, the star of the hit ‘80s television series Airwolf, has died. He was 74.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the late actor died on February 10 after going into cardiac arrest at a North Carolina hospital. The website reports that no autopsy was performed, and Vincent was cremated after his death.

Vincent started his career in Hollywood in the late 1960s when he was contacted by a talent scout as he was finishing a stint with the California Army National Guard. He acted in several movies and television shows, including Big Wednesday and The Winds of War, before he retired from the spotlight in the early 2000s. His last acting project was the role of Ron Masters in the 2002 film White Boy.

But the late actor’s life wasn’t always easy. He battled drug and alcohol addiction for many years and was arrested for possession of cocaine three times. He later entered rehab in 1988 after he was arrested for drunk driving. He checked into a treatment facility again in 1996 after he got into a serious car accident while under the influence and broke three vertebrae in his neck. Vincent spent 60 days in the Orange County Jail in 2000 for violating probation.

The Hooper alum revealed in October 2014 that his right leg was amputated below the knee two years prior after it became infected due to complications from peripheral artery disease.

Vincent shared daughter Amber Vincent with ex-wife Bonnie Portman, whom he split from in 1975. He was married to Joanne Robinson from 1986 to 1999. He said “I do” for the third time in 2000 when he tied the knot with Patricia Ann Vincent.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!