It’s understandable that Jana Kramer was “triggered” when she read that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with multiple women. The country singer, 34, went through the same thing when her daughter, Jolie, was just 7 months old.

Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, separated after a little more than one year of marriage in 2016, due to his infidelity. They reconciled in 2017 and renewed their vows in December, but the One Tree Hill alum revealed in the Monday, May 14, episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, that it’s “tough” to forget about what happened.

“I got triggered with the Khloe and Tristan stuff,” Kramer admitted. “Sometimes I lash out.” When the former NFL player, 31, senses his wife is upset, he will apologize and she appreciates that. But Kramer doesn’t want to live in the past.

“My job now is to stay present,” she said, adding that Caussin is behaving and not “doing those things anymore.”

Caussin, who played tight end for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins, noted that when Kramer gets into a “hurt space” she’s going back in time. He explained: “It’s how those feelings back then are affecting her in this moment.”

The pair, who are parents of 2-year-old Jolie, are in couples therapy and last summer, they attended Onsite, a marriage counseling retreat in Tennessee.

Over the course of a weekend, Kramer and the athlete received tips on how to strengthen their marriage in the wake of Caussin’s cheating.

“There was still just a lot of tip-toeing around certain things,” she told podcast listeners. While Kramer and Caussin knew what they wanted their relationship to look like, the athlete only just had his “a-ha” moment “a week or month go.”

Caussin didn’t argue the point. “The thing is, until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself.” But he admitted Kramer gave him a little push.

“She said, ‘Look, I’m giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.’ Basically, step up or get out,” he shared. “And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that’s where I hit my breaking point. She hit her breaking point. I hit mine.”

Caussin vowed that he is now committed to Kramer. “I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to lose Jana. I don’t want to lose our family,” he said. “I don’t want to lose what we’re trying to build.”

