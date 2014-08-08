Hey girl, we need this chair. Jane Fonda killed the seat game on Thursday, Aug. 7, when she was seen on the set of her new television show carrying a chair with Ryan Gosling's face on it.

The celebrated actress, 76, is currently filming Grace and Frankie, a Netflix comedy series with Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Brooklyn Decker, which is set to make its debut next year. While working on the project in California, she was snapped with an item honoring America's collective boyfriend.

Wearing black trousers, a taupe T-shirt, and a camel-colored cardigan, Fonda carried two bags and lifted a wooden chair with a photo of a tuxedoed Gosling on the seat cushion.

Described as a mid-century style bentwood chair with a "limited edition Ryan Gosling seat cover," the piece of furniture is retailing at Gilt.com for a sale price of $319, down from the original price of $374. It isn't available anytime soon, however, as there is currently a waitlist for the item.

The Face Chairs company also sells varieties with the faces of Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, President Barack Obama, and Brad Pitt, among others. No word yet whether the Gosling chair was written into the Grace and Frankie script—or whether Fonda is personally fond of Eva Mendes' baby daddy.

More than 40 years Fonda's junior, Gosling, 33, once went after the Oscar winner's toned body—through her famed exercise tapes, which were best sellers back in the '80s.

Speaking to Guest of a Guest in December 2010, the Gos opened up about his Blue Valentine costar Michelle Williams, and how the pair lived together for a month to connect and create chemistry for the camera. "We fought all day, we had Christmas and birthdays, we went to Sears and took pictures, we did Jane Fonda workouts," Gosling spilled. "We did everything you could do in that month. We built some memories."

While Fonda may have a tangible (wooden) piece of Gosling, he'll always have the memory of her workouts.

