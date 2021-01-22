Go back to sleep because, contrary to rumors, Jane Krakowski is not dating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise,” the 30 Rock alum’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, January 22. “She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

The hilarious response came one day after the Daily Mail published a report that claimed Krakowski, 52, and Lindell, 59, “had a secret nine-month romance” that ended in the summer of 2020. The British newspaper alleged that the pair “were regularly seen in each other’s company” in New York City and The Hamptons after meeting on the set of an undisclosed TV show.

The controversial businessman also shot down the report, telling the Daily Mail, “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

The actress was engaged to menswear designer Robert Godley from 2009 to 2013, and they share 9-year-old son Bennett. Lindell, for his part, was previously married to Karen Dickey and Dallas Yocum. He and Dickey share four children.

Krakowski, who is notoriously private about her personal life, poked fun at herself for being unlucky in love five years after her split from Godley, 49.

“My relationship with Tina Fey is my most successful and longest-lasting relationship — in my life,” she quipped on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2018 of her former 30 Rock costar, 50, who also created the NBC sitcom.

That said, the Name That Tune host was grateful that she had a chance to spend quality time with her son in 2020 as he stayed with her amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m incredibly humbled going through corona as a single parent,” she said during a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. “I mean, there is great joy in all the extra time that we’ve been getting to spend together, but I am a teacher for about four to five hours a day. Kids apparently want three full, cooked meals during the day — that’s crazy. And it was recently my son’s birthday, so I’ve tried even becoming a Pinterest mom by throwing a tie-dye birthday party on Zoom for him and all of his friends. So, I’m giving it my best shot.”