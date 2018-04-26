Feeling free. Janelle Monáe came out as pansexual in a Rolling Stone cover story interview published on Thursday, April 26.

The “Tightrope” singer’s sexuality has been a topic of conversation for a while, but this is the first time she confirmed that she identifies as pansexual. “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf–ker,” she told the magazine.

Monáe, 32, initially identified as bisexual, but she felt pansexuality defined her better after she read about it. “[I] was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too,’” she said. “I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

The Hidden Figures actress admitted she hid messages about her sexuality in songs such as “Q.U.E.E.N.” and “Mushrooms & Roses.” She explained, “If you listen to my albums, it’s there.”

Although Monáe is opening up about her sexuality, don’t expect her to comment on her dating life, Rolling Stone notes. Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson is rumored to be the singer’s girlfriend, but both women have previously dodged questions about their relationship status. Thompson appeared in Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” and “PYNK” music videos earlier this year.

The Moonlight star hopes her latest album Dirty Computer, which will be released on Friday, April 27, will help listeners struggling with their identities to accept themselves the way they are: “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!