Me-wow! Janet Jackson turned up the heat with her Halloween 2017 costume, showing off her toned physique in a fierce Catwoman outfit.

The iconic singer shared photos and videos of herself in full costume on Tuesday, October 31, on Instagram. She captioned the post: “Happy Halloween from The Wig Snatcher…meooow.”

The “All For You” singer wore a form-fitting, all-black one-piece suit and face mask, and posed for the pictures and Boomerangs alongside her tour dancers who were also in costumes. In the videos, Jackson, 51, stayed in character, doing some impressive high kicks, and was even surrounded by superheroes including Wonder Woman and Wolverine.

The singer, who is currently on her Janet Jackson State of the World tour, has been staying fit with the help of her physical trainer, Paulette Sybliss. The fitness guru spoke to Us Weekly recently and shared details about how the new mom — she welcomed son Eissa in January — has gotten back into shape just in time for her world tour. “She’s very strong through the core. She gave me 100 percent through every session and I know my sessions were tough. I was blown away,” Sybliss said. “She was absolutely focused on what she needed to do.”

Sybliss told Us that the pair worked out four times a week, doing 45 minutes to an hour long “intense” sessions. “Very very rarely do we use machines. You get a better workout if you’re using free weights and also if you’re using your actual body rather than free weights,” Sybliss explained, saying the star was left “dripping with sweat.”

A well-balanced diet was also behind Jackson’s impressive 70-pound weight loss. “I would say that nutrition is about 80 percent of how people get into shape. You just cannot out-train a bad diet,” the trainer told Us. “Janet would typically eat maybe 45 percent protein, maybe 35 percent carbs and also healthy fats are important to the body, maybe lentils, beans, cheese sticks, quinoa, your white meat, and your fishes also as well.”

Jackson’s tour continues at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Wednesday, November 1, and ends on December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

