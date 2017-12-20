Janet Jackson Is ‘Back Together’ With Jermaine Dupri

As Janet Jackson wrapped the United States leg of her State of the World tour on December 17, she was also rejoicing in new beginnings. During the show’s after party in Atlanta, the five-time Grammy winner was joined by a surprise guest: Jermaine Dupri.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively: “They were cuddled up and holding hands.”

Eight years after Jackson, 51, and the music producer, 45, ended their seven-year romance, they’re picking up right where they left off. As the insider tells Us, “They are 100 percent back together and in love.”

Jackson’s escapade started after her tumultuous April split from husband Wissam Al Mana, father to her 11-month-old son, Eissa. When the singer was with Al Mana, she and Dupri “had zero communication — she would not talk to him,” notes the insider. So when she ended their marriage, “Jermaine reached out,” says the source. “They are getting to know each other all over again.”

Dupri recently raved exclusively to Us Weekly about his ex’s tour. “I haven’t seen [it]. But I have seen a couple clips from the show,” the rapper said at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers event in Hollywood in September. “The tour looks good.”

Following their 2009 split, Jackson gushed over her former love. “Jermaine is one of my best friends,” she told Atlanta’s The Bert Show at the time. “I love him to death. We’re still connected. We’re still good friends. We still talk.”

“We’re there for one another,” she continued. “I think it will remain that way for the rest of my life.”

